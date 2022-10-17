Peugeot Sells Over 250 Units of 2008 SUV in September

Peugeot continues on its gradual ascent to success by boasting handsome sales for the second consecutive month. According to the latest update from Autojournal.pk, Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) sold around 250 Peugeot cars in August 2022.

The report states — without sharing the exact figure — that the company has seen an increase in sales of both Peugeot 2008 Active and Allure variants.

It further claims that Peugeot is benefitting from the quick availability of its SUVs, as opposed to competitors with lengthy delivery times. Furthermore, despite its recent price bump, 2008 has suddenly become a desirable option.

The company also offered a limited-time discount offer on 2008 Active, which may have helped its sales.

Details

Peugeot 2008 is a subcompact crossover SUV that competes with Kia Stonic, MG ZS, and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro. It has a 1.2-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that sends 131 hp and 220 Nm of torque to the front wheels through a 6-speed automatic transmission.

2008 features adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, blind-spot detection, hill-start assist, lane-keeping assist, electronic stability programming (ESP), drowsiness detection, road sign and speed limit recognition, a 180° camera, overhead vehicle view, and other high-tech features.

2008’s base variant costs Rs. 5.8 million, while the range-topping variant costs Rs. 6.1 million. Although it is still expensive, 2008 is now priced in the same range as the Honda Civic, making it an appealing value.