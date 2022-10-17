Launch Imminent: Honda Releases Second Video Teaser For New HR-V

The wheels have begun turning toward Honda HR-V’s imminent launch as the company has posted its second video teaser on social media with the caption “It’s time for an exciting new start. The Honda HRV is coming your way. Stay tuned.”

While Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) hasn’t revealed the official launch date, reports suggest that the company will debut its new SUV within a few days. The video has received several thousand views, with most people expressing excitement and anticipation for the upcoming SUV.

Details

The HR-V is a compact crossover SUV that will compete with Kia Sportage, Hyundai Tucson, MG HS, Haval Jolion, and others. The Pakistani-spec HR-V will most likely have two powertrain options:

A 1.5-liter 4-cylinder naturally aspirated (NA) petrol engine with 119 horsepower (hp) and 145 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque

A 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine with 179 hp and 240 Nm of torque

Both engines send power to the front wheels only, via a CVT automatic transmission. In June, the price of the HR-V test unit was Rs. 6.05 million. However, after massive local currency devaluation, its price is likely to be around Rs. 7 million.

Launch Delay Reports

A reliable source told ProPakistani that the ongoing economic turmoil will cause a delay in HR-V’s launch. The SUV was first teased at the 2022 Pakistan Auto Show (PAS). However, the following events have occurred since then: