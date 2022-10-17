Reserve Days Fixed for Semi-Finals and Final of 2022 T20 World Cup

Reserve days have been allocated for both the semi-finals and the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup. The decision has been taken to account for any weather-related disruptions during the mega event.

While the T20 World Cup has started in Australia, the weather forecast does not paint a pretty picture. Many matches are at risk of being washed out by rain including the much-hyped Pakistan-India face-off on October 23.

The match officials will do their best to play a shortened game on the originally scheduled day for the semi-finals or the final in case of weather-related disruption. However, if the possibility of a five-over game is taken out, the reserve days will be utilized.

It is pertinent to mention here that if a match starts on the scheduled day but is interrupted due to rain, the match will resume from where it was left off on the reserve day.