Shaheen Afridi Shares Tips With Experienced Indian Pacer Ahead of T20 World Cup Clash

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi shared bowling tips with Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami ahead of the World Cup warm-up game against England.

PCB has shared the videos from the practice session of Pakistan in Brisbane before the warm-up match against England. The squad was also joined by India and Australia as the teams geared up for their games. During the meetup, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Shami had a friendly exchange where the topic of the discussion was ‘fast bowling’.

The off-field interaction between the two pacers has attracted social media’s attention as fans appreciate the bonding between the two pacers.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has made his comeback right before the T20 World Cup 2022 as the pacer was out of action for a couple of months after sustaining a knee injury.