Team Mentor Matthew Hayden Throws Dinner for Pakistani Squad at his Home

Pakistan’s batting mentor Matthew Hayden invited the team for a dinner at his home in Brisbane as the team gears up for the 2022 T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The former Australian opening batter invited the Pakistani team to spend the evening at his home after the warm-up game against England.

The video of the dinner shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also shows Indian cricketer turned commentator Sunil Gavaskar talking to the Pakistani players at Hayden’s house.

The video starts with some visuals of the team at the hotel, where skipper Babar Azam can be seen taking pictures of his teammates.

While hosting the team, Hayden said that he feels enormous gratitude and appreciation for the game of cricket.

“It [cricket] starts with brotherhood, then it extends to families and countries and it is a beautiful part of our lives”, he added.