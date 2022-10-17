You Can Now Get Official Sui Gas Cylinders at Your Doorstep

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has launched a home delivery service of LPG cylinders for its consumers in a bid to combat the expected gas shortage in the upcoming winter season.

According to the details, SNGPL is offering these cylinders at the rates prescribed by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), thereby resolving the issue of consumers having to pay inflated prices in the black market.

ALSO READ Competition Commission Wants Removal of “Inappropriate” Trade Barriers to Make Life Easier for Farmers

Taking to Twitter, SNGPL said that the bookings are open on a first-come, first-served basis since it only has a limited supply of cylinders available.

انتظار کی گھڑیاں ہوئیں ختم! اب سردی میں رہیں ٹینشن فری۔ تفصیلات کے لیے ویڈیو ملاحظہ کریں۔ pic.twitter.com/M2TApcL0OC — SNGPL Official (@SNGPLofficial) October 16, 2022

Furthermore, in order to place an order for the LPG cylinders, SNGPL consumers can call on its helpline 1210, send a message to its social media pages, WhatsApp number 0333-7641199, visit its website, or stop by any of its offices across the country.

ALSO READ Karachi’s Heat Wave Continues This Week

Last week, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadik Malik, warned that the country will experience a gas shortage this winter since the former government failed to sign the cheapest liquefied natural gas (LNG) contract, and added that the country’s domestic gas reserves have also declined.