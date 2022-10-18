CM Punjab Approves Lahore’s Master Plan 2050

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Chaudry Pervaiz Elahi, has approved Lahore’s Master Plan 2050 and has decided to provide a one-window-operation (OWO) service for overseas Pakistanis in Lahore Development Authority’s (LDA) residential schemes.

Accordingly, expatriates will be able to purchase plots from LDA in a single day and enjoy the benefits of its transfer facility on the same day.

In this regard, CM presided over a meeting of LDA’s governing body, where Consultant for Master Planning, David, briefed about the plan, while other subjects were also discussed, including economic progress and regional plan.

Senior Minister, Aslam Iqbal, Provincial Advisor, Aamir Saeed Rawn, former Principal Secretary, Ghulam Muhammad Sikandar, Vice Chairman (VC) of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

During the meeting, CM assured that the investment of overseas Pakistanis will be safeguarded and instructed the authorities to execute the Shahdara plan immediately.

Furthermore, he explained that the increasing population will be taken into account in Lahore’s master plan, and added that suburban residents will be given the same amenities as those found in urban regions in order to alleviate the load from the metropolis.

In addition, he elaborated that buffer zones will be developed through a massive plantation drive, and a modern public transport network will be laid down, which will be on par with global standards. Also, in order to reduce traffic congestion, flyovers and interchanges will be built with vertical building structures, he added.

Besides, CM has also approved the development of an overhead motorcycle bridge, a flyover, and an underpass at Azadi Chowk to make it a signal-free zone.