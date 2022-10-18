Hacks to Ensure a Long Battery Life for Your Smartphone

Smartphones are not just gadgets anymore; people are literally living their lives on them, from work to entertainment to shopping to gaming to social life and whatnot.

So, when one spends most of his time on something, it becomes crucial to protect that device’s life too. When we judge a phone these days, the battery becomes an essential criterion during its selection.

In addition to outstanding photography and imaging features, a vivid display, and an eccentric design, a strong battery backup is more than just a plus.

These pointers will help one maintain his phone’s life longer than usual:

1. Use Airplane Mode

There are several instances where one has no network coverage, such as when you’re on a flight or trekking in the hills, so turning on the phone’s airplane mode can be a lifesaver for one’s phone’s battery.

Such long and hectic travels can suck our phone’s battery even when left unused, so airplane mode can help save one’s crucial battery on such long journeys.

Such long and hectic travels can suck our phone's battery even when left unused, so airplane mode can help save one's crucial battery on such long journeys.

2. Turn Off Background Apps

People usually have a habit of not closing apps one does not use, which takes a toll on the phone’s battery life. Turning off these background apps when not in use can help increase the smartphone’s battery longevity.

But these habits become a bit impractical at times, so a phone with a super-efficient processor and extended RAM can help one run multiple apps without worrying much about the phone's battery life.

3. Mind the Temperature

One would not really believe it, but the temperature can affect how long a smartphone’s battery lasts. Both heat waves and cold snaps can have a negative impact on a phone’s battery.

Threats to temperature aren’t necessarily external, either. Have you ever noticed that running too many tasks concurrently can cause your phone to overheat? That may indicate that it is overheating!

One must take immediate action to stop it before it causes irreparable or long-lasting damage to the smartphone. When spending the entire day lounging by the pool, keep in mind to keep your phone out of direct sunlight.

4. Turn Off Apps, Notifications, and Vibration Mode

Smartphones naturally try to conserve power by going to sleep or into a lower power mode. If one is continually getting notifications from social networking or gaming apps, he is keeping his phone awake and sapping battery.

While keeping the phones in silent mode is a matter of personal preference and occasionally becomes essential, it is better to avoid using the vibration notification feature until it is absolutely necessary in order to prolong the life of one’s smartphone’s battery.

5. To-Dos When Phone’s Battery is Low

If one is away from home and his phone’s battery drops to 10% or less, he might stop using social media to conserve some power for essential usage like booking a taxi or he might put his phone in airplane mode.

Regardless of the efforts and strategies, it’s a pain, but having no communication at all when your phone’s battery dies is worse. For calls or text messages, he can always turn the phone back on.

If one puts their phone in airplane mode when they do eventually locate an outlet or charging station, it will typically charge faster because it is using fewer antennae and other background activities.

If one puts their phone in airplane mode when they do eventually locate an outlet or charging station, it will typically charge faster because it is using fewer antennae and other background activities.

So, charging it just for a while will easily do one’s job for a day or two. These five listed practices can be life savers for one’s phone battery in the long run and help you get a better smartphone experience at large