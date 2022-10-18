PM Shehbaz’s Neighbor Jailed in Turkey for Possessing Supari

A Pakistani tourist has been jailed in Turkey for bringing two packets of betel nuts because he was unaware of Turkish laws, which classify the substance as a type of drug.

Lahore resident, Muhammad Awais, went to Turkey on 15 September and carried two packets of betel nuts as a gift for his tour operator in Turkey.

ALSO READ Hina Rabbani Khar and Team in Paris for FATF Summit

However, the Turkish Police detained him without any probe at the airport and produced him before the court, after which he was imprisoned.

Awais’ brother, Muhammad Shoaib, said that Awais informed the Turkish authorities that it was merely a mouth freshener and he did not know it was illegal in the country and yet they imprisoned him.

He further contended that the 26-year-old Awais is a cardiac patient and has a wife and a daughter in Pakistan, and he would not risk his whole family for something that is worth only a few hundred rupees.

Moreover, Shoaib detailed that around 16 other Pakistani have also been imprisoned in Turkey over petty charges, and complained that Pakistan’s embassy sent a letter, explaining the legality of Supari in Pakistan, to the Turkish authorities, after a ten-day delay.

ALSO READ Several Doctors and Policemen Suspended Over Nishtar Hospital Incident

In addition, his brother’s harmless case has cost them around Rs. 1.5 million in lawyers’ fees and pursuing it further is financially straining for them, he added

Meanwhile, the Turkish authorities have told the Awais’ family that the substance has been sent to a laboratory for examination and its report will take at least six months.

As quoted by Urdu News, the victim’s father, Saifullah, revealed that they are neighbors of Prime Minister (PM), Shehbaz Sharif, and lamented that they have visited his residence for help in Lahore’s Model Town but to no avail.

He appealed to PM Shehbaz to personally supervise his son’s case and ensure his timely release, as he is innocent. He also requested other Pakistanis to contact Turkish authorities about the issue.

Similarly, another Pakistani man, Sheikh Ahmed was also detained by Turkish authorities over the same charges in 2021 and he was released after the Pakistani embassy issued explanations about the substance to the Turkish authorities.

In this regard, Officials from Pakistan’s Consulate in Istanbul have confirmed the arrest of various Pakistanis over these charges and said that a few of them have received harsh sentences from the Turkish courts.

According to the details, they have taken up the matter with the Turkish authorities, while they are also spreading awareness about the illegality of betel nuts through their social media pages.