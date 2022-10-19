Get Fast, Fair, and Hassle-Free Shariah-Compliant Financing with CreditPer

Every day, we see economic conditions deteriorate, leading to an increase in the daily use of products, fuel prices, and inflation. All this has had a severe influence on Pakistan’s economy.

During the monitoring period from 1960 to 2021, the average annual inflation rate was 8.2%. An item that cost 100 rupees in 1960 is now worth 11,307.52 rupees at the start of 2022.

It has become difficult for the average person to get what they want. A middle-class person can’t even imagine buying a car, let alone a bike.

But amidst all this, CreditPer has proved to be a shining light in a nation that is continuously suffering.

CreditPer provides fast, fair, hassle-free Shariah-compliant financing through their app, helping customers live better lives. CreditPer is a non-banking finance company licensed by Pakistan’s Securities Exchange Commission.

They are reinventing microlending by providing asset-based lending to individuals and small businesses who are typically overlooked or mistreated by the banking sector.

CreditPer provides the following features:

No More Visits to the Banks

You don’t have to travel to the bank, stand in line for hours, or spend another couple of hours filling out paperwork to apply for financing through CreditPer.

All you have to do is download the app, sign in, select a product, and apply for financing through a simple process by following a few simple steps.

Wide Range of Items

CreditPer offers a diverse selection of products. Bikes, Scooty for women, loaders, laptops, mobile phones, and other items are available. Simply by installing the app, you grant yourself access to a full marketplace with products available on Shariah-compliant finance.

Brands to choose from:

Bikes – Honda, Suzuki, Super Star, Road Prince, United & Super Power

Honda, Suzuki, Super Star, Road Prince, United & Super Power Scooty – United

United Laptops – HP, Dell & Lenovo

HP, Dell & Lenovo Mobile Phones – Samsung, Oppo, Tecno, Vivo, Infinix, Huawei, RealMe & Xiaomi

Market Competitive Rates

CreditPer is committed to offering its customers the most competitive market prices so that they may easily obtain their preferred items.

Personalized Installment Plans

How frequently do you come across services that provide personalized payment plans? Almost never. CreditPer allows you to personalize an installment plan to meet your specific requirements.

Choose the amount of your down payment and the period you require financing. This doesn’t just end here. CreditPer makes all of these payments interest-free.

Down Payment as Low as 5%

The down payment ranges between 5% and 50%. People can then select what cost is reasonable for them at the moment the asset is purchased.

Fast, Fair, and Easy Application Process

Aside from wasting hours in line for the application form, the application procedure normally takes a month or up to a year to get approved.

With CreditPer, however, all you have to do is download the app and fill out the form as directed.

Note: During the app installation process, CreditPer will request some permissions. These will help you with simple application processes.

CreditPer has made it extremely simple for you to get what you want, from selecting your favorite bike or scooty from a wide choice of products to selecting an installment plan that meets your needs.

Get your bike on credit or any other product from CreditPer today. Download their app now and check out what they have in store for you.