Pakistan’s Current Account Deficit Falls For The 3rd Consecutive Month

Pakistan’s current account deficit (CAD) fell to $0.3 billion in September, compared to $0.7 billion in the previous month, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said late on Wednesday night.

For the first quarter of the current fiscal year (FY23), the current account deficit narrowed to $2.2 billion compared to $3.5 billion in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year (FY22), the central bank said in a tweet.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the third consecutive month that the country’s current account deficit has registered a decrease.

The deficit in September is less than half the level of the previous month and only one-fourth of the level in September 2021, the central bank said.

