Rs. 307 Billion Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway Project Approved

The National Highway Council, the supreme body of the National Highway Authority (NHA), has granted approval for the award of construction of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway (M-6) project with an estimated cost of over Rs. 307 billion.

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mahmood presided over the meeting of the body which was held on Wednesday.

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia to Enhance Cooperation with Pakistan in Energy Sector

Mahmood said that M-6 is a mega project consisting of six lanes and will be completed in 30 months according to international standards. He said that the project was a long-standing demand of the people of Sindh.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is committed to providing a solid infrastructure for economic development in the country. In this regard, the construction and expansion of national highways and motorways is the top priority of the incumbent government.

He said that the involvement of the private sector in the construction of road infrastructure is being encouraged. He said that the construction of M-6 on a public-private partnership basis will prove to be a model and revolutionary project.

While giving a briefing on this occasion, NHA Chairman Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha said that 15 interchanges, one major bridge on the Indus River, 19 overpass bridges, 82 bridges on canals, and 6 flyovers will be built on this 306 km long motorway.

ALSO READ NHA Board Recommends Contract Awards in PKR As Country Faces Dollar Shortage

He said that project is the last missing section of the Peshawar-Karachi Motorway, the construction of which will complete the motorway facility between Karachi and Peshawar.

He said that the speed limit on this motorway will be 130 km per hour and the facility of service areas and rest areas on both sides will be available at a distance of every 50 km. This motorway will pass through the districts of Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Matiari, Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, Khairpur, and Sukkur which will bring about economic and social in these areas.