Saudi Arabia to Enhance Cooperation with Pakistan in Energy Sector

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki Wednesday said that the Saudi government is committed to enhancing cooperation in the energy sector with Pakistan.

During a meeting with the Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, the ambassador remarked that Saudi Arabia values its partnership with Pakistan. Pakistan has immense potential and must be rebranded globally, said the Saudi envoy.

The ambassador also called upon the Pakistani business community to explore the Saudi market.

The minister appreciated the deep long-standing friendly relations between both countries. He said that the incumbent government’s solar initiative is a huge opportunity for Saudi investment. The Saudi companies are welcomed in this regard, remarked the minister.