TransPeshawar to Add Five New Routes and 62 New Buses to Service

TransPeshawar has announced the expansion of its bus service to five new routes. These routes will become operational in the coming months.

The routes include:

An express route from Shah Alam to Mall of Hayatabad via Charsadda Road (ER 12).

A feeder route from Mall of Hayatabad to Phase 6 terminal via Phase 1 (DR-11).

Another feeder route from Chamkani to Malik Saad Shaheed via Ring Road (DR-4B).

A suburban express route from Pabbi to Malik Saad Shaheed via Chamkani (SER -13).

Another feeder route from Regi Model Town to Tehkal Paayan via Chamkani (DR-14).

ER 12 will have 11 stops, including Shah Alam Bridge, Sewan, Bakhshi Bridge, Landey Road, Shaheed Tehseen Chowk, Charsadda Adda, Bacha Khan Chowk, Khyber Bazar, Saddar, Peshawar University, and Hayatabad Mall.

DR 11 will have 16 stops including Chamkani, Sardar Garhi, Chugalpura, Pir Zakori Flyover, Motorway Bridge, Kamboh Adda, Paharipura, Kabootar Chowk, MMC Hospital, Wazir Colony, Abassin University, Patang Chowk, Shaheed Tehseen Chowk, Charsadda Adda, Eid Gah, Shahi Bagh, Bacha Khan Chowk, and Malik Saad Shaheed.

SER 13 will also have 16 stops including Malik Saad Shaheed, Gulbahar Chowk, Faisal Colony, Chugalpura, Chamkani Mor, Honey Market, Jhagra, Kala Mandi, Tarnab Farm, Taru Jabba, Wapda Town, Government Girls Degree College, Pabi Railway Station, Pabi Bazar, and Pabi Terminal Stop.

DR 14 will have stops 15 stops including Regi Model Town, Regi Lalma, Mian Khan Garhi, Askari 6, Askari 6 Phase 2, Police Colony, PSO Stop, Naseer Teaching Hospital, Kanal Town 1, Kanal Town 2, Board Bazar Bridge, Board Bazar, University of Peshawar, Abdara Road, and Tehkal.

A spokesperson for TransPeshawar told the media that the department will incorporate 62 new buses into the existing fleet. She added: