CTP Rawalpindi to Take Action Against Vehicles Causing Air Pollution

With the smog season fast approaching, Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) has issued a warning to drivers of smoke-emitting vehicles. According to a media report, the department will file first information reports (FIRs) against drivers of vehicles that emit heavy smoke.

CTP’s education wing has launched a smog control awareness campaign. In this regard, a CTP spokesperson stated that “Following the awareness campaign, formal legal action will be taken, and FIRs will be filed along with fines for violations of the law.”

The awareness campaign will inform and create awareness in vehicle drivers and owners about the negative effects of smog on the following traffic, the environment, and human health. It will also help people understand ways to curb the issue. During the first week, the campaign will target and sensitize the owners and drivers of heavy commercial and transport vehicles.

The spokesperson added that CTP will conduct an awareness walk in the second week, and distribute pamphlets among road users in Rawalpindi. After the campaign, the department will initiate formal legal action against the offenders.

The department representative added that CTP will make every effort to clean up the environment. He added that vehicle smoke pollutes the air as well as the lives of many due to various respiratory diseases.