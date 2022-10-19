Exclusive: Toyota Corolla Cross is in Final Stages of Development

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has expedited its efforts to launch the locally assembled Corolla Cross Hybrid.

A reliable resource, on the condition of anonymity, has told ProPakistani that the local part development work on the hybrid SUV is in its final stages.

Citing a confidential document, the source stated that the vendors are almost done developing the local parts, adding that Corolla Cross’ assembly may begin as early as late December.

Expected Launch

Toyota IMC CEO Ali Asghar Jamali stated during a briefing that the company will launch the locally assembled Toyota Corolla Cross in H1, 2023.

He stated that the company aims to launch its hybrid crossover SUV at a much lower price than the CBU. However, given the current economic situation, Toyota IMC will reveal its final price next year.

Earlier this year, Jamali also shared the company’s plans for the overall localization of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). He stated that:

Toyota has already invested $100 million to produce HEVs in Pakistan and plans to bring electric vehicles (EVs) in the long term when the country is ready for this technology.

Honda Better Watch Out

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) is set to launch the HR-V to take on the compact crossover SUV segment in Pakistan. Speculations suggest that HR-V, due to the popularity of crossovers in general, may end up cannibalizing Honda Civic’s market share, if launched at a similar price.

However, Toyota IMC has a trump card up its sleeve that may stop HR-V’s momentum before it even gets going. HR-V will be Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) based only, whereas Toyota Corolla Cross will boast a hybrid power plant that offers strong performance and superior fuel economy.

With Corolla Cross’s debut on the horizon, HR-V’s market share seems in jeopardy. Although the price will play a huge factor in deciding which car will be successful in Pakistan.