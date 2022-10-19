Windows Finally Gets File Explorer Tabs and Taskbar Upgrades

Windows is finally getting one of its highly-demanded features with a new update. After releasing the Windows 11 2022 Update last month, Microsoft is bringing even more features to the OS and these should be available to everyone soon.

ALSO READ Pakistan Finally Gets New and Improved WhatsApp Windows App

The biggest change with the new update is File Explorer tabs, something that every Windows user has been waiting years for. This comes alongside a refreshed design that makes it easier to find favorites files and quickly access folders.

Just like internet browsers, File Explorer tabs will let you open up different drives, folders, or other sections of the file explorer in a single window. These tabs can be moved around freely and can be accessed at all times.

Microsoft originally tested tabs with Windows 10 apps, and it was called “Sets” back then. Sets never made it to Windows 10 after Microsoft canceled the project and never launched it to the final versions of Windows.

Here is what it looks like in Windows 11.

Other than tabs, Microsoft is also bringing suggested actions to Windows 11. These will appear as prompts when you copy dates, phone numbers, or other items and will suggest making an event for the particular date with options to call on Skype, Teams, or Phone Link. There will even be an option to save the date on your calendars.

Windows users have also been asking for Task Manager’s return to the taskbar and that is exactly what Microsoft is delivering. This will let you right-click anywhere on the taskbar to create a shortcut for the Task Manager on that spot. There will also be a taskbar overflow area to clear the clutter when you have too many apps open on a small screen.

Windows 11’s sharing experience will improve as well with quick access to apps like Photos, Xbox, and others.

The new update has already started rolling out around the globe and should be available through the Windows Update option in settings.