Pakistan Finally Gets New and Improved WhatsApp Windows App

WhatsApp released a new and improved desktop app for Windows a while ago. It was launched for Windows 11 at first, but it is finally making its way to Pakistan on Windows 10 as well. It is available on the Microsoft Store.

If you already have the desktop app on Windows, it should automatically update to the new version. Just as promised, the new app brings a redesigned UI and smoother performance across the board. It has been tweaked to suit Windows 11’s modern design and it is also less sluggish than the previous version. Pakistan received it late, so it already has a brand new sidebar for more functionality, which was not available with the initial launch.

Here is what it looked like initially on Windows 11.

But now we also have a sidebar. Take a look at the screenshot below. It also shows the new settings menu and the app’s Dark Mode.

It also lets you reply to messages directly from notifications. Here is what it looks like.

As mentioned earlier, you can get the new WhatsApp Desktop app yourself through the Microsoft Store. If you already had the app, then it should be updated to the new version already.