All Hurdles in Completion of Saudi Projects in Pakistan Removed

On the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, all obstacles stalling the progress of projects financed by the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) have been removed within 48 hours by the concerned authorities.

This was disclosed during a meeting on Thursday to review the pending projects under SFD. The meeting, which was presided over by the prime minister, acknowledged the contribution of concerned officials in the expeditious resolution of issues.

The premier, while appreciating the officials, said that SFD-funded projects faced unnecessary delays in the past. However, now the government has to move forward at a fast pace for the early completion of these projects.

The meeting was briefed about the progress of SFD-financed projects. It was informed that all the necessary actions regarding Mohmand Dam Project, Jagran-IV Project, Shontar Hydropower Project, and Gravity Flow Water Mansehra Project have been taken and the agreements in this regard will be signed soon.

The meeting was told that all the obstacles in the way of the Neelum–Jhelum Hydropower Plant and the Golen Gol Hydropower Project have been removed.

It was informed that PC-I has been prepared for the construction of a section of Neelam Valley Road and two tunnels in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Moreover, all the problems related to the construction of infrastructure in the Malakand region and the supply of necessary equipment and furniture to Hayaseri Hospital have also been resolved.

It was further informed that all the matters related to the rehabilitation of the earthquake-affected areas of AJK and Abbottabad have been settled between SFD, Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA), Federal Board of Revenue, and Accountant General Office. Furthermore, Shah Salman Hospital in Islamabad is also being constructed swiftly.