Pakistan Backs Saudi Arabia Over OPEC+ Oil Production Cut

Pakistan put its weight behind the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in the wake of “statements made against the Kingdom” in the context of the recent OPEC + decision.

OPEC+ had recently agreed on oil production cuts, causing a clash with the United States. Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader of OPEC, said the output cut of 2 million barrels per day (bpd) was necessary to respond to rising interest rates in the West and a weaker global economy.

The production cut has come under criticism from the US, with the Biden administration saying that it will “re-evaluate” ties with Saudi Arabia. The Biden administration is also considering trying to discourage US companies from expanding business ties with Saudi Arabia.

“In the wake of statements made against the Kingdom in the context of the OPEC + decision, Pakistan expresses solidarity with the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

We appreciate the concerns of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for avoiding market volatility and ensuring global economic stability, the statement added.

“Pakistan encourages a constructive approach on such issues based on engagement and mutual respect,” the statement said further.