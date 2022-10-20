Babar Expresses Satisfaction With the Performance of Pakistan’s Middle-Order

The Pakistan team arrived in Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022 following a spectacular victory in the tri-nation series in New Zealand, providing some encouraging indicators for the team to play in Australian conditions.

One factor that hampered the national team’s performance during the Asia Cup 2022 and the England T20I series at home was the middle-order unit, which did not perform according to the expectations, but the players showed signs of improvement in the final two games.

The outstanding performances of all-rounders Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, as well as middle-order batters Haider Ali and Iftikhar Ahmed, have given the team management, skipper Babar Azam, and the cricket fans some optimism heading into the mega-event.

Recently, the all-format captain, Babar Azam, expressed his pleasure over the improvement in the middle-order unit saying, “I am fully confident they would perform well in the World Cup 2022, too. It is good for us.”

The 28-year-old further added that the middle order has shown some glimpses of performance in the last two matches, which is a good indication ahead of the World Cup because it gives the squad a lot of confidence.

It is pertinent to mention here that the national team has arrived in Melbourne for their opening match of the tournament against India after playing two warm-up games against England and Afghanistan, respectively.

