Australians Come Up With Smart Way to Avoid Fielding Restrictions Due to Slow Over Rate [Video]

Australia has devised an ingenious yet simple approach to avoid the over-rate penalty by employing benched players as ball-boys.

ALSO READ Updated T20 World Cup Standings as West Indies and Ireland Bounce Back

With the new rules, saving time is necessary for the bowling side because one fewer fielder is allowed outside the circle in the case of a slow-over rate, which has a significant impact on the match result.

To address the issue, Australia has opted to post players who are not in the playing XI outside the boundary during the T20 World Cup 2022. In the case that a boundary is hit, the fielders will not have to go all the way to the edge to retrieve the ball because the extra fielders will throw it back to the center.

Revealing the strategy before the T20 World Cup 2022, Aussie cricketer Ashton Agar said, “It will save about 10 seconds, here and there, and add up at the end of the match. This is not an advantage. It’s just common sense.”

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Stands Behind PCB for Strong Response to India

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/Yw7aCXfHBUQ

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Yw7aCXfHBUQ?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Yw7aCXfHBUQ?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/Yw7aCXfHBUQ





Australia will commence their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign against New Zealand, in what will be a re-match of last year’s final, on 22 October at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Check out the full T20 World Cup schedule here!