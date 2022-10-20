Here are Complete Inter Part II Results of All BISEs of Punjab

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab have officially declared the results of the annual exams for class 12.

Students can view the results on the respective websites of all BISEs, which include Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sargodha.

However, many students are experiencing trouble accessing the websites due to heavy traffic. Hence, ProPakistani has compiled all the result gazettes in one place for their convenience.

Here are all the gazettes that have been uploaded so far. The remaining ones will be added as soon as the respective BISE releases them on their websites.

BISE Lahore

Loading...

BISE Gujranwala

Loading...

BISE Rawalpindi

Will be added soon.

BISE DG Khan

Will be added soon.

BISE Faisalabad

Will be added soon.

BISE Multan

Will be added soon.

BISE Bahawalpur

Will be added soon.

BISE Sahiwal

Will be added soon.

Also, if students are having trouble finding their results on the official gazettes, they can also send their roll numbers in a text message to the below-mentioned numbers of each BISE.