Punjab Officially Announces Class 12 Results

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab have formally announced the results of the annual examinations of class 12.
As per the details, all BISEs, including Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Sahiwal, have released results on their respective websites.
Here are the links to the websites of the above-mentioned BISEs:
|Board
|Website
|Rawalpindi
|https://biserawalpindi.edu.pk
|Lahore
|https://www.biselahore.com
|Multan
|https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk
|Faisalabad
|http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk
|Sargodha
|https://www.bisesargodha.edu.pk
|Gujranwala
|https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk
|Bahawalpur
|https://bisebwp.edu.pk
|DG Khan
|https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk
|Sahiwal
|https://bisesahiwal.edu.pk
In case the given websites are down due to an overflow of traffic, students may check their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to the below-given numbers of the respective boards:
|Board
|SMS Number
|Rawalpindi
|800296
|Lahore
|800291
|Multan
|800293
|Faisalabad
|800240
|Sargodha
|800290
|Gujranwala
|800299
|Bahawalpur
|800298
|DG Khan
|800295
|Sahiwal
|800292
It is pertinent to mention that the annual examinations of class 12 under all BISEs began on 19 June and ended on 4 July, while class 11 examinations were conducted between 6 and 26 July, and its results will be announced on 17 November this year.