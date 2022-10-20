Punjab Officially Announces Class 12 Results

By Salman Ahmed | Published Oct 20, 2022 | 10:00 am

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab have formally announced the results of the annual examinations of class 12.

As per the details, all BISEs, including Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Sahiwal, have released results on their respective websites.

ALSO READ

Here are the links to the websites of the above-mentioned BISEs:

Board Website
Rawalpindi https://biserawalpindi.edu.pk
Lahore https://www.biselahore.com
Multan https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk
Faisalabad http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk
Sargodha https://www.bisesargodha.edu.pk
Gujranwala https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk
Bahawalpur https://bisebwp.edu.pk
DG Khan https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk
Sahiwal https://bisesahiwal.edu.pk

 

In case the given websites are down due to an overflow of traffic, students may check their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to the below-given numbers of the respective boards:

Board SMS Number
Rawalpindi 800296
Lahore 800291
Multan 800293
Faisalabad 800240
Sargodha 800290
Gujranwala 800299
Bahawalpur 800298
DG Khan 800295
Sahiwal 800292

 

ALSO READ

It is pertinent to mention that the annual examinations of class 12 under all BISEs began on 19 June and ended on 4 July, while class 11 examinations were conducted between 6 and 26 July, and its results will be announced on 17 November this year.

Salman Ahmed

close
>