Pakistani Athlete Creates Historic Record By Running For 50 Hours Straight

Pakistani athlete, Jamal Said created history as he won the Backyard Ultra World Championship as he registered a South Asian record.

At the recent Backyard Ultra World Championship, Pakistani runner Jamal Said was the last man standing. Jamal Said established a new national and South Asian record after completing 50 loops as he ran for 50 hours straight, covering 335 kilometers in the process.

The Pakistani runner beat their counterparts from across the globe including runners from India, Brazil, Singapore, Norway, Switzerland and other countries.

The Backyard Ultra World Competition involves top athletes from across the world who would finish a loop at 6.7 km per hour. The person who has completed the most loops by the end of the tournament is proclaimed the winner. It is a virtual competition, based on the last-man-standing rule.

The top 50 runners from across the world will take part in the World Championships in US next year in October.