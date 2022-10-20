Indian Sports Minister Contradicts BCCI Statement on Asia Cup 2023 Participation in Pakistan

Earlier this week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary, Jay Shah, said that the cricket authority will not send team India to Pakistan for the upcoming 50-over Asia Cup in the second half of the year, 2023.

A day later, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) responded to Jay Shah’s statement saying that it was surprising that the Indian cricket authority made the decision without contacting the PCB and the Asian Cricket Council.

Meanwhile, Anurag Singh Thakur, India’s Minister of Youth Affairs, and Sports, has stated that the decision to send the Men in Blue to Pakistan will be made by the Indian Home Ministry due to security concerns in Pakistan.

While speaking to the media regarding the matter, the Union minister stated, “It’s not just cricket. England and Australia traveled to Pakistan but can they be compared to India?”

In a statement released by PCB earlier this week, it was stated that, if India withdraws from the Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan, the PCB may refuse to participate in the 50-overs World Cup slated to be held India following the Asia Cup 2023.

Responding to the statement, Anurag said, “India is in a position where it does not need to listen from anyone. We will invite all countries for World Cup – those who want to come can come.”