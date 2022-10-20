Paracetamol Products Continue to Disappear Across Pakistan

Following the shortage of Paracetamol tablets across the country, the injectable products of the drug have also disappeared from medical stores as well, which are used to treat fever in hospitals.

The patients’ attendants are seeking Paracetamol injections desperately, as they are the primary treatment for pain relief, dengue fever, malaria, typhoid, and infectious diseases throughout the country.

A survey of the pharmacies in the country’s major cities uncovered the shortage of Paracetamol tablets as well as the fact that they’re being sold at Rs. 30 to 80 per 10 tablets instead of the official Rs. 18.70. The shortage is reportedly the result of the pharmaceutical companies having minimized production since a single tablet is costing them Rs. 2.

Aside from several well-known brands of Paracetamol, some additional anti-fever medications are difficult to obtain.

Umaima Muzammil, a senior pharmacist and office bearer of the Pakistan Society of Health-System Pharmacists (PSHP), claimed that fake drugs have flooded the market as a result of a lack of prescription medications and that scammers are attempting to sell them to pharmacies for a high price.

The President of the Pakistan Psychiatric Society (PPS), Professor Dr. Imtiaz Dogar, revealed that Mood Stabilisers and Anticonvulsants are also still unavailable and the Bipolar Affective Disorders patients and their families are suffering.

