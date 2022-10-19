Punjab Uses Satellite Surveillance to Prevent Smog

Punjab’s Environment Protection Department (EPD) has revealed that the provincial Central Control Room (CCR) performs real-time satellite surveillance of the burning of crop residues that result in dense smog across the province.

In this regard, the satellite imagery and relevant data are sent to the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to take strict action against the culprits.

Acting Chief Secretary Punjab, Abdullah Khan Sumbal, chaired a meeting where he was told that eight new monitors have been fixed at various locations in Lahore to supervise air quality.

Furthermore, Sumbal also issued directives to take action against crop residues and garbage burners, adding that the problem of smog needs to be resolved all across the province.

In addition, he recommended spraying water on roads to prevent dust-induced smog and demanded impartial action against public and private vehicles that emit smoke.

During the meeting, the Primary and Secondary Health Department revealed that over 11,245 dengue cases and 13 deaths have been reported in the province this year, with a surge in cases in Gujranwala and Multan.

Therefore, Sumbal directed all DCs to implement SOPs immediately and reminded them that any kind of negligence in the fight against dengue and smog will not be tolerated.

Besides, he lauded Punjab’s anti-dengue measures and ordered the authorities to expedite the hiring process of dengue staff in Gujranwala.

