Planning Minister Directs to Remove Bottlenecks to Speed Up CPEC Projects

In order to address the pending issues to implementing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday directed the concerned ministries to remove all the bottlenecks and expedite the projects without any further delay.

The minister made these directions while chairing a meeting with the heads of different companies working under CPEC projects.

He directed the relevant ministries to resolve the matters which include the clearance of pending approvals for imports of equipment where no foreign exchange is involved and expedite the amicable resolution for matters relating to road infrastructure projects. Such issues must be resolved immediately and submit the report in two days,

The minister, while directing the concerned ministries to remove all the bottlenecks and expedite the work, said, “The CPEC projects are the top priority of the incumbent government and they will be completed timely, no delay will be accepted.”

He highlighted that China and Pakistan, being brotherly countries, have always resolved all mutual matters in a friendly environment.

The minister reiterated that CPEC is the game changer for the region and the government is committed to implementing all the projects through letter and spirit.

During the meeting, it was also decided that a dedicated meeting will be held on the Gwadar projects soon in which issues related to the Gwadar will be addressed.

The meeting was attended by the Executive Director CPEC, representatives from various ministries, and heads of various companies working in Pakistan under the CEPC projects.