Chinese Investors Interested in Solar Based Projects

While chairing a meeting on the progress of CPEC and other Chinese projects, the Premier welcomed the interest of Chinese investors in Pakistan’s solar energy projects and remarked that the completion of the CPEC projects within the specified period is a national priority.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday stated that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is transitioning from government-to-government cooperation towards business-to-business collaboration, which would lead to a new era of industrial development in Pakistan.

The meeting was apprised about the infrastructural projects including Main Line One (ML-1), Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), Karakoram Highway, and others. Apart from this, the 10,000 MW solar power project and hydropower projects were also discussed.

PM, while shedding a light on Pakistan Railway’s flagship ML-1 project, stated that ML-1 will play an important role in the development of Pakistan’s economy by connecting its ports with China and Central Asian states, leading to the development and prosperity of the entire region. ML-1 will lead to economic recovery and development of Pakistan Railways, PM remarked.

The Premier also shed a light on the importance of KCR in resolving Karachi’s traffic problems. He said that KCR will provide safe travel facilities to the residents of Karachi.

The meeting was attended by former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Salik Hussain, Syed Naveed Qamar, Maryam Aurangzeb, Syed Murtaza Mahmood, and Tariq Bashir Cheema. Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik and other concerned officials were also in attendance.