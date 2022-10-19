Punjab to Get Two New Tehsils

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, has given his approval to grant the status of tehsil to Gujrat district’s Jalalpur Jattan and Kunjah.

The development comes after the Punjab government formally converted Gujrat into the 10th division of the province in August this year.

According to the details, the formation of two new tehsils will inflict billions of losses on the provincial exchequer each month, as it involves the establishment of new administrative departments.

Reportedly, around 691 vacancies will be created to administer the new tehsils, which will put an additional burden of Rs. 91.1 million on the provincial treasury in the form of salaries and non-development expenditures.

Besides, CM has also granted approval for the development of tehsil offices and residences for public officials, while a task force has been constituted, which will demarcate the new tehsils.

In a similar development, the Punjab government has also decided to create five new districts in the province, which include Rawalpindi’s tehsil Murree, Gujranwala’s Wazirabad, Chakwal’s Talagang, DG Khan’s Taunsa, and Muzaffargarh’s Kot Addu.

In this regard, Punjab’s Board of Revenue (BoR) has been entrusted with forming a summary for the creation of additional districts following the provincial Cabinet’s approval of the plan.