Redmi Note 12 Confirmed to Launch This Month

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has confirmed that the new Note series is only a few days away. The brand took to Weibo to announce that Redmi Note 12 is launching this month, and since there are only 10 days left to October, we can expect the phone to launch in around a week at most.

It is only going to be a China launch for now and a global release is not expected to happen until a few months later, as per Xiaomi’s usual roadmap.

Moreover, Redmi has also confirmed that the Note 12 will feature two of the world’s first technologies for phones. It is expected to be the first to feature MediaTek’s recently announced Dimensity 1080 chipset, the direct successor to Dimensity 920 present on Redmi Note 11 Pro (China) launched last year.

Additionally, the phone will also feature 210W rapid charging, which is another industry first. The current fastest charging phone is Vivo’s iQOO 10 Pro which charges at a whopping 200W. This technology is able to fill up a dead battery to 100% in only 10 minutes. Xiaomi aims to beat this record with the upcoming Redmi Note 12.

Rumors have claimed that the Redmi Note 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro+ will come with 67W, 120W, and 210W wired charging respectively. The lineup may even have a fourth model this year called the Redmi Note 12 Ultra, but there are no details on this device yet.

The two Pro models are expected to feature the Dimensity 1080 SoC, but all of them will have an AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera, and a large 5,000 mAh battery.

An end-of-October launch is a good hint that Xiaomi is aiming to take advantage of the upcoming Double 11 (November 11) shopping festival in China. A global launch may take place in early 2023, but we recommend taking this info with a grain of salt.