All-New Honda HR-V Officially Launched at Lower Price Than Sportage and Tucson

The compact crossover SUV segment has become slightly more exciting as Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) has officially launched the all-new HR-V in Pakistan.

Like several other launches, HACL revealed the third generation HR-V in a digital launch, hosted by Aamir H. Shirazi, President of Atlas group, Hironobu Yoshimura, CEO of HACL, and Aamir Nazir, General Manager Sales and Marketing at HACL, who apprised the viewers about the various aspects of the vehicle.

Being the latest product, HR-V stands head-and-shoulders above its key competitors i.e. Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage in terms of performance and features, albeit with a hefty price tag.

ALSO READ Here’s How Much New Car Companies Have Increased Prices Since January 2022

Let us have a closer look at the vehicle:

Exterior Styling

In terms of styling, HR-V is much simpler compared to its predecessor, which is a positive attribute.

The front end looks dignified, yet distinctive, with a large body-colored front grille and sleek headlights. The sharp Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), add to the menacing look. The elongated and straightened-out bonnet design allows for a sophisticated look.

The side profile features smooth and simple lines. In Pakistan, HR-V gets 17″ alloy rims that are an improvement over the previous generation.

The rear end is also simple, yet futuristic. The LED lights, a forward-leaning tailgate, and a central trim down below allow for a subdued look.

Interior

Honda has extensively revised HR-V’s interior. A minimalistic dashboard design, silver trim pieces at various points in the cabin, and ambient lighting give the interior a premium feel. The top variant features a black interior with red stitching, while the base variant feature a dark grey interior.

It has a large, large top-mounted infotainment screen that features Apple Carplay and Android Auto. The base variants are dressed in soft fabric, while the top variants have leather upholstery.

ALSO READ Suzuki to Shut Down Production For Three More Days in October

Being larger than the previous model, the new HR-V is roomier. Overall, it offers decent features and utility inside.

Dimensions

Here is what we know about HR-V’s proportions:

Measurements Honda Civic Wheel Base 2,610 mm Overall Width 1,790 mm Overall Length 4,385 mm Overall Height 1,590 mm Ground Clearance (Unladen) 185 mm Curb Weight 1,450 KG

Performance

HR-V has two variants. Both variants have a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine borrowed from a BR-V, that sends 121 horsepower (hp) and 145 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque to the front wheels only via a CVT automatic transmission.

It has McPherson struts up front and a torsion bar coil spring setup in the back. It is also fitted with disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology to allow for decent stopping power.

According to various international forums, HR-V has a fuel economy of 13 liters per kilometer, however, the figures are likely to be different in Pakistan.

Features

The new HR-V is loaded with modern features including:

Safety Convenience 4 Airbags Multiple Drive Modes Hill-start Assist Smart Infotainment System ABS Electronically Folding Mirror Fog Lights 12 Volt Socket Backup Camera USB Connectivity Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Automatic Climate Control Central Power Door Locks Keyless Entry ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Electronic Parking Brake Adjustable Steering Wheel Wireless Charging (Top Variant) Semi-Digital Gauge Cluster Vehicle Stability Control Traction Control Auto-Dimming Mirror (Top Variant) Cruise Control Sunroof (Top-Variant)

Price

Contrary to HACL’s tradition, the prices of HR-V variants are relatively reasonable, which gives it a slight advantage against its adversaries. The prices are as follows:

Variants Prices (PKR) HR-V VTi 1.5 5,999,000 HR-V VTi-S 1.5T 6,199,000

Verdict

Despite being a compact SUV that competes with Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage, its price is slightly below both. Although Rs. 6 million is not a small amount, those who want performance, brand value, style, comfort, and utility, will see the all-new HR-V as the best option.