Here’s How Much New Entrants Have Increased Car Prices Since January 2022

2022 has been an eventful year for Pakistan’s car industry with several ups and downs. Currently, it is going through a downward trend due to a rise in car prices and production cuts.
Automakers have cited a few major reasons for the ongoing crises:
- Rupee Devaluation
- Import Restrictions
- Increase in Taxes
- Increase in Freight Charges
- Raw Material Rate Hikes
- Logistical Hurdles
In the previous articles, we discussed price hikes by Kia Lucky Motor Corporation (KLMC), Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL), Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) and Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL).
This article will cover the remaining carmakers in Pakistan except for those who only deal in completely built-up (CBU) cars. With that said, here’s how much the remaining carmakers have increased the prices since January 2022:
United Motors
|Model
|January 2022 Price (Rs.)
|October 2022 Price (Rs.)
|% Increase
|Bravo
|1,149,000
|1,590,000
|38%
|Alpha
|1,399,000
|1,769,000
|26%
Al-Haj Proton
|Model
|January 2022 Price (Rs.)
|October 2022 Price (Rs.)
|% Increase
|Saga Standard 1.3 M/T
|2,149,000
|2,824,000
|31%
|Saga Standard 1.3 A/T
|2,299,000
|2,999,000
|30%
|Saga ACE 1.3 A/T
|2,399.000
|3,149,000
|31%
|X70 Executive AWD
|4,590,000
|6,740,000
|47%
|X70 Premium FWD
|4,890,000
|7,190,000
|47%
Regal Automobiles
|Model
|January 2022 Price (Rs.)
|October 2022 Price (Rs.)
|% Increase
|Prince Pearl
|1,334,000
|1,499,000
|12%
|DFSK Glory 580 1.5T
|4,649,000
|5,610,000
|21%
|DFSK Glory 580 1.8
|4,800,000
|5,800,000
|21%
|DFSK Glory 580 Pro
|5,040,000
|5,806,000
|15%
Sazgar Engineering Works Limited
|Model
|January 2022 Price (Rs.)
|October 2022 Price (Rs.)
|% Increase
|BAIC BJ40 Plus
|7,685,000
|1,499,000
|12%
|Haval Jolion
|6,020,000
|6,020,000
|0%
|Haval H6 1.5T FWD
|6,499,000
|7,425,000
|14%
|Haval H6 2.0T AWD
|7,499,000
|8,499,000
|13%
Ghandhara Nissan Limited (GNL)
|Model
|January 2022 Price (Rs.)
|October 2022 Price (Rs.)
|% Increase
|Chery Tiggo 4 Pro
|4,599,000
|5,499,000
|20%
|Chery Tiggo 8 Pro
|6,599,000
|8,199,000
|24%
Peugeot Lucky Motor Corp.
|Model
|January 2022 Price (Rs.)
|October 2022 Price (Rs.)
|% Increase
|Peugeot 2008 Active
|5,250,000
|5,400,000
|3%
|Peugeot 2008 Allure
|5,850,000
|6,100,000
|4%
Car Demand Situation
It bears mentioning that, the current decline in sales is due to the mitigated supply of cars. Despite that, the Secretary of Industries and Production highlighted that the local car assemblers have collected around Rs. 217 billion from customers in advance bookings this year.
Toyota Indus Motors Company (IMC) received Rs. 112 billion, while Pak Suzuki and Honda Atlas received Rs. 41.66 billion and Rs. 23 billion, respectively. This implies that people are still eager to buy new cars and are waiting for them to become available, which may cause another massive surge in sales in the future.