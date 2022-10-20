Here’s How Much New Entrants Have Increased Car Prices Since January 2022

2022 has been an eventful year for Pakistan’s car industry with several ups and downs. Currently, it is going through a downward trend due to a rise in car prices and production cuts.

Automakers have cited a few major reasons for the ongoing crises:

Rupee Devaluation

Import Restrictions

Increase in Taxes

Increase in Freight Charges

Raw Material Rate Hikes

Logistical Hurdles

ALSO READ FBR Imposes Additional Customs Duty on Imported Car Parts

In the previous articles, we discussed price hikes by Kia Lucky Motor Corporation (KLMC), Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL), Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) and Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL).

This article will cover the remaining carmakers in Pakistan except for those who only deal in completely built-up (CBU) cars. With that said, here’s how much the remaining carmakers have increased the prices since January 2022:

United Motors

Model January 2022 Price (Rs.) October 2022 Price (Rs.) % Increase Bravo 1,149,000 1,590,000 38% Alpha 1,399,000 1,769,000 26%

Al-Haj Proton

Model January 2022 Price (Rs.) October 2022 Price (Rs.) % Increase Saga Standard 1.3 M/T 2,149,000 2,824,000 31% Saga Standard 1.3 A/T 2,299,000 2,999,000 30% Saga ACE 1.3 A/T 2,399.000 3,149,000 31% X70 Executive AWD 4,590,000 6,740,000 47% X70 Premium FWD 4,890,000 7,190,000 47%

Regal Automobiles

Model January 2022 Price (Rs.) October 2022 Price (Rs.) % Increase Prince Pearl 1,334,000 1,499,000 12% DFSK Glory 580 1.5T 4,649,000 5,610,000 21% DFSK Glory 580 1.8 4,800,000 5,800,000 21% DFSK Glory 580 Pro 5,040,000 5,806,000 15%

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited

Model January 2022 Price (Rs.) October 2022 Price (Rs.) % Increase BAIC BJ40 Plus 7,685,000 1,499,000 12% Haval Jolion 6,020,000 6,020,000 0% Haval H6 1.5T FWD 6,499,000 7,425,000 14% Haval H6 2.0T AWD 7,499,000 8,499,000 13%

Ghandhara Nissan Limited (GNL)

Model January 2022 Price (Rs.) October 2022 Price (Rs.) % Increase Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 4,599,000 5,499,000 20% Chery Tiggo 8 Pro 6,599,000 8,199,000 24%

Peugeot Lucky Motor Corp.

Model January 2022 Price (Rs.) October 2022 Price (Rs.) % Increase Peugeot 2008 Active 5,250,000 5,400,000 3% Peugeot 2008 Allure 5,850,000 6,100,000 4%

Car Demand Situation

It bears mentioning that, the current decline in sales is due to the mitigated supply of cars. Despite that, the Secretary of Industries and Production highlighted that the local car assemblers have collected around Rs. 217 billion from customers in advance bookings this year.

ALSO READ Tax Exemption For Non Custom Paid Cars Ends on June 30, 2023

Toyota Indus Motors Company (IMC) received Rs. 112 billion, while Pak Suzuki and Honda Atlas received Rs. 41.66 billion and Rs. 23 billion, respectively. This implies that people are still eager to buy new cars and are waiting for them to become available, which may cause another massive surge in sales in the future.