Dar Assures Sindh CM of Full Support in Relief and Rehabilitation Efforts

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Friday extended full support and cooperation of the federal government in the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people of Sindh and for the development of the province.

Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah called on the finance minister at Finance Division.

Both discussed issues of mutual interest including the flood situation and rehabilitation work in Sindh province.

The chief minister apprised the finance minister of the damages caused by the unprecedented floods and informed him about relief and rehabilitation work being carried out in flood-affected areas.

Dar expressed the resolve of the federal government to stand hand in hand with the Sindh government in this difficult time caused by devastating floods.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon, Chairman FBR, Secretary Finance, and senior officers also attended the meeting.