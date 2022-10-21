International Donors Have Pledged More than $1.1 Billion for Flood-Affectess so Far

Contrary to the claims of lesser than expected assistance for flood-affectees, the total pledges for the assistance of flood victims have exceeded $1.1 billion.

Sources in the international donor agencies, while talking to Propakistani, have mentioned that the response from the international community, in terms of bilateral and multilateral assistance, is much beyond the figure of $90 million.

The sources stated, “There is additional assistance that does not come under the flash appeal. Total financial assistance pledged is more than $425 million and it includes assistance offered at the bilateral level from a large number of countries and others.”

They maintained that the countries are also providing substantial in-kind assistance. However, this does not include the repurposed funds of around $290 million by the World Bank and assistance pledged or offered by other financial institutions. “Sum total of all pledges exceeds US$ 1.1 billion,” said the sources.

The overall damage caused by the floods is expected to run into tens of billions of dollars, said the sources. The assistance required for that will be part of a separate international conference focusing on sustainable rehabilitation and reconstruction.

ALSO READ UK to Assist Pakistan in Climate-Resilient Reconstruction of Infrastructure

OCHA Report

United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Humanitarian Advisory Team (HAT) has warned of growing cases of water-borne diseases in Sindh and Balochistan, stressing upon the government to mitigate the outbreak of communicable/infectious diseases.

OCHA, in its report highlighting the impact of the flood and the government’s response, said that 20.6 million people require humanitarian assistance including approximately 8.2 million people in flood-affected areas who need urgent health services.

Besides, more than 7 million children and women require immediate access to nutrition services in the flood-affected area.

The report highlighted that government-led assessments in affected areas reflect that affectees mainly need food, water and sanitation, health, and shelter.

ALSO READ Steel Manufacturers Reject “Allegations” of Cartelization

While shedding a light on the lack of health facilities for vulnerable flood-affected communities, the report mentioned that around 2,000 health facilities were either damaged or destroyed as of 5th October. Besides, approximately 650,000 pregnant women in flood-affected areas are facing challenges in getting access to maternal services.