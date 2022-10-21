Govt to Purchase Land to Install 2,400MW Solar Energy Project in Punjab

The federal government will embark on the acquisition of 9,600 acres of land for the installation of 2,400 MW solar power plants in three districts of Punjab.

The government has completed the initial work for launching three separate projects for the land acquisitions in three districts of Punjab including District Layyah, Muzaffargarh, and Jhang, an official source told ProPakistani.

It has been decided to install one 1,200MW and two 600MW solar generation plants in three districts of Punjab, the source maintained.

For the purpose of installation of 2,400MW solar power plants, 9,600 acres of land in three districts of Punjab will be acquired at the total estimated cost of Rs. 6.616 billion.

Funds for the land acquisition are being provided by the federal government and land is being acquired through National Transmission & Dispatch Company (NTDC). The installation of solar power plants will be done by the Alternative Energy Development Board, the source added.

As per the plan, for the installation of a 1,200MW solar power plant in Layyah, 4800 acres of land will be acquired at Sher Garh Tehsil Chobara District Layyah. The estimated cost of the project is Rs. 2.658 billion. Similarly for the 600MW solar power plant in Muzaffargarh 2,400 acres of land will be acquired at Tehsil Chowk Munda District Muzaffargarh. The estimated cost of the land is Rs. 1.4 billion.

Another 2,400 acres of land will be acquired at Trimmu District Jhang for the installation of a 600MW solar power plant. The total estimated cost of the PC-I for the acquisition of 2400 acres of land for the project is Rs. 2.558 billion. The land acquisition projects will be completed during the ongoing fiscal year 2022-23.