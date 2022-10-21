UK to Assist Pakistan in Climate-Resilient Reconstruction of Infrastructure

The Government of the United Kingdom has extended assurances of aid for the climate-resilient reconstruction of infrastructure in Pakistan.

The Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq held a meeting with Dr. Christian Turner, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan in his office today. The meeting was attended by Mr. Kazim Niaz, the Federal Secretary of EAD, Humair Karim, Additional Secretary, of EAD, and Jo Moir, Development Director, FCDO at the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The Minister for Economic Affairs warmly welcomed the British High Commissioner and acknowledged the role of the United Kingdom as one of the largest bilateral partners of Pakistan.

The British envoy extended his deepest condolences over the loss of lives and large-scale destruction caused due to the devastating floods in Pakistan. He apprised the Minister about the flood relief assistance provided by the Government of the UK and stated that the UK will aid with the climate resilient reconstruction. The Minister extended gratitude for the kind assistance.