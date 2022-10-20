ezBike Partners With ECOLAD to Expand Operations Across Pakistan

Two pioneering electric bike and electric scooter sharing services, ezBike and ECOLAD, have teamed up to expand their operations across Pakistan and provide access to green transportation.

In this regard, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) ECOLAD Muneeb Ahmad, and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) ezBike Ali Moeen Malik, signed the agreement, in the presence of the Director National Science and Technology Park (NSTP) Salman Naqvi and his team.

As per the agreement, ECOLAD will share its resources and run ezBike’s operations, while the latter will provide its technology. In addition, ECOLAD will also launch its e-scooters in parallel with ezBikes through a smart app.

In the initial phase of the partnership, the expansion will cover metro bus stations along with gated communities, including housing societies and universities with large campuses.

To summarize, the collaboration’s primary goal is to provide eco-friendly transportation for last-mile and short journeys.