China to Support Pakistan in Developing Special Economic Zones

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Nong Rong Saturday assured Finance Minister Ishaq Dar of full support and cooperation of Chinese government in developing special economic zones as part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The envoy called on the finance minister at Finance Division. Welcoming the ambassador, Dar said that Pakistan and China enjoy deep-rooted friendly relations which strengthen with each passing day. He highlighted the economic challenges and policies of the present government with aim to bring about economic and fiscal stability.

The minister also appreciated the support extended by the Chinese leadership for flood relief and refinancing of syndicate facility of RMB 15 billion ($2.24 billion) to Pakistan. Referring to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the minister said that the economic corridor will play an important role in taking Pakistan’s economy forward as well as cementing the bilateral relationship between both the countries. He further assured his full support for the successful implementation of CPEC projects.

The ambassador reaffirmed China’s continued support to Pakistan and thanked the government of Pakistan in facilitating Chinese companies in various projects in Pakistan.

The proposed visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China was also discussed in the meeting and both sides hoped that the visit will enhance bilateral relations between both the countries.