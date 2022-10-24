Google Pixel Team Mocks Apple While Using iPhones

Phone companies mocking Apple is nothing new, but it’s especially funny when they use iPhones to do so. That is exactly what Google was caught doing in a recent tweet.

Apple CEO Tim Cook teased new iPads in a tweet with the hashtag #TakeNote. Google took the opportunity to reshare the tweet for its own marketing for Pixel 7 and mocked Apple while they were at it. They claimed how #TeamPixel will be able to get you closer to your favorite NBA Team. The twist, however, was that the tweet was shared by an iPhone.

Social media manager for a phone company using an iPhone to tweet. A timeless classic https://t.co/X6ako3tvrD — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 23, 2022

Several users were quick to spot the “Twitter for iPhone” label at the bottom of the tweet, and it was also retweeted by popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee. The YouTuber pointed out something similar a few years ago when Huawei brand ambassador Gal Gadot shared a promotional Huawei tweet with an iPhone. He was blocked by the celebrity soon afterward.

Google’s original tweet shared with an iPhone was quickly removed and replaced with a post shared through the Twitter web app. The new tweet is now up there as a reply to Tim Cook’s promotional content.

It is worth mentioning that an employee’s association with a company should have nothing to do with their personal choice of smartphone. Employees should be free to use the phone they want, just like anyone else, but if you are going to do a promotional post, at least do it right.