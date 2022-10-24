Nasser Hussain Responds to Viral Statement on Controversial Pakistan-India Match

Pakistan and India met in front of a sold-out crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground yesterday and cricket fans witnessed one of the most exciting finishes in T20I history when Ravi Ashwin won it for his team on the last ball.

The high-octane encounter between the neighboring countries will be remembered for a long time. Still, it also raised questions about several decisions by umpires, like the no-ball and byes after getting bowled on a free hit.

Cricket fans around the world reacted angrily to leg umpire, Marais Erasmus’s decisions on social media, accusing the umpire of siding with the Men in Blue due to pressure from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

A tweet from the fake account of former England batter, Nasser Hussain, was also making the rounds on social media, “The umpires made some weird decision in favor of India today maybe we should keep quiet and not upset ICC and BCCI.”

Meanwhile, the former England cricketer reacted to the fake tweet and wrote, “Probably best if you can delete this, please. It’s fake news and a fake quote and definitely not what a great game of cricket like today deserves !! Thanks.”

It is worth noting that the leg umpire was harshly chastised for not confirming the no-ball from the third umpire. The officials also didn’t discuss Virat Kohli’s clean bowled on a free hit where they earned three extra runs.