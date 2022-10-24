Pakistan-India Encounter Breaks T20I Attendance Record at Melbourne Cricket Ground

The Pakistan-India encounter in the sport of cricket always generates excitement in the fraternity as the rivalry between the two provides extra enthusiasm to cricket fans.

Yesterday, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia witnessed the same sort of enthusiasm when thousands of fans gathered in the iconic stadium to watch the high-octane encounter between the neighboring countries.

According to details shared by Fox Cricket, there were as many as 90,293 spectators during the Pakistan-India match, which is one of the highest attendances in the history of cricket as well as at Melbourne Ground.

The attendance of the match surpassed the previous highs of 87,182 for the 1992 World Cup final between Pakistan and England and 89,155 for the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and England in 2006.

After the 2015 World Cup final, which drew 93,013 people, the Boxing Day Test match between England and Australia with 91,092, and the Test match between Australia and the West Indies with 90,800, it is now the stadium’s fourth largest crowd.

Here are the top six official attendance in MCG: