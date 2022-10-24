Redmi Note 12 is Launching on October 27

Last week, we got our first confirmation that the Redmi Note 12 is coming this month, and now we have an official launch date thanks to new teasers. The Chinese phone maker has confirmed that the next generation of Redmi Note phones is coming on October 27 in China.

The series is expected to include three models, at least at first, including the Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and the Note 12 Pro+. These phones are confirmed to feature MediaTek’s brand new Dimensity 1080 SoC, which is a direct successor to the Dimenisty 920 that featured on the Redmi Note 11 (China).

The teaser campaign has confirmed that the Redmi Note 12 Pro will come with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. This sensor is sized at 1/1.56″ and is capable of capturing up to 2μm fusion pixels with support for OIS and EIS. Here is what the phone is going to look like.

Design-wise, the Note 12 Pro is going to look a lot like the Redmi Note 11T series, but with a more interesting-looking finish on the rear panel. It seems we will get at least one color option with a separate theme of its own, besides the usual options with plain colors.

Other than that, the Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and Pro+ will feature 67W, 120W, and 210W fast charging support respectively. This will break the fastest charging record that is currently held by Vivo’s iQOOs 10 Pro, which charges at a mind-boggling 200W. This can fill up a dead battery to 100% in only 10 minutes.

All phones are expected to come with a 5,000 mAh battery and rumor has it they will all share 50MP camera resolution as well, though they may have different image sensors.

Keep in mind that October 27 will only bring us a China launch. Going by Xiaomi’s usual roadmap, the global release will take a few months at least.