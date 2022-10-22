Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE is Coming Soon as a Rebranded Civi 2

Xiaomi started adding NE models for its flagship phones last year, starting with the 11 Lite 5G. It received a new 11 Lite 5G NE model later on with almost the same specifications, but a new chipset. We may see another one this year and it is expected to be a rebranded Xiaomi Civi 2, which is a China-exclusive device.

ALSO READ Redmi Note 12 Confirmed to Launch This Month

Chinese tech blog IT Home has reported that we will get a Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE soon. The device was spotted on the IMEI database with model number 2210129SG. The “G” at the end of the code signifies that it will be a global release rather than a Chinese model.

This makes perfect sense if you know that the Xiaomi Civi 2 is already available in China and is now getting ready to launch around the globe.

This phone is not to be confused with the already existing Xiaomi 12 Lite. The Civi 2/12 Lite 5G NE is going to feature a different set of specifications. It is expected to feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, a direct successor to the popular Snapdragon 778G that graced the previous generation of phones, including the 11 Lite 5G NE.

It will get a 50MP main camera, a 20MP ultrawide unit, and an 8MP macro camera, which is mostly the same as the Civi 2, save for the macro camera. It is expected to have the same 4,500 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. This can fill up the battery to 100% in only 40 minutes.

It is worth mentioning that model number 2210129SG has already been certified by the FCC, meaning that the launch is right around the corner. The FCC listing revealed that the 12 Lite 5G NE would have 6 to 8 GB RAM options with 128 GB and 256 GB storage variants.

Since there have been no launch announcements so far, we expect to see it in November rather than October.