Unleash the Performance of Your Car’s Engine with PSO’s All-New Fully Synthetic Motor Oil ‘Carient S-PRO’

PSO has always been at the forefront of introducing new and advanced technologies in every sphere of its operations. Keeping in line with this tradition, PSO has introduced the all-new highest API SP grade petrol engine oil – Carient S-PRO with OptiCore® Technology.

The new Carient S-PRO – a high-quality motor oil designed for maximum engine protection and output – unleashes the maximum performance of your car’s engine!

OptiCore® Technology – Mastering the Technology of Optimization

Carient S-PRO with its OptiCore® Technology – the ultimate blend of fully synthetic base oil and additives at the core of the product, with technology that optimizes every moving part of the engine to ensure maximum efficiency of your vehicle – is the absolute amalgamation of optimized performance, protection, and life, making it the best solution for evolving consumer demands.

20% improved fuel economy compared to the standard set by ILSAC GF-6

The resource-conserving concept behind this innovation allows you to earn extra miles on your existing fuel gauge – something that is not only precious but also indispensable too.

20% more protection against LSPI compared to the standard set by ILSAC GF-6

Engine performance and life rely heavily upon the condition of its primary components and Carient S-PRO ensures improved protection against Low-Speed Pre-Ignition (LSPI). This way, you can keep your turbocharged engine in pristine condition throughout its life.

20% improved timing chain wear protection compared to the standard set by ILSAC GF-6

Not just this, there are other reasons why you need to opt for Carient S-PRO:

20% more engine wear protection compared to the standard set by ILSAC GF-6

With enhanced engine service life, go the extra mile as Carient S-PRO provides outstanding protection against piston deposits and turbochargers operating under high temperatures to ensure engine parts’ cleanliness.

Enhanced ATD protection

It delivers enhanced After-Treatment Device (ATD) protection which helps to maintain a cleaner and greener environment.

Fully backward compatible

Protects engine operating on ethanol-based fuel up to E85

Get Ready to Experience Unmatched Engine Performance!

Leaving no requirement unmet, it’s time to experience an extraordinary journey with Carient S-PRO which assures your car’s engine stays top-notch delivering exceptional performance while ensuring fuel economy.

Carient S-PRO is more than just a lubricant; it is a statement that announces the arrival of the future of automotive lubricants.

