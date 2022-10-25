Adiala Jail Houses Almost 2x More Prisoners Than Its Capacity

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) of Pakistan reported that there are 180% more prisoners than the capacity of the famous Adiala Jail.

According to the report, the jail has the capacity for 2,174 prisoners, but it is currently hosting around 6,000 plus prisoners, including 82 juveniles and 119 HIV-positive inmates. Moreover, the jail houses 1,404 drug addicts.

For 5,851 male inmates in the facility, there is only one male doctor.

The fact that the same officers are posted at the jail for an extended period of time has also aroused suspicion that corruption is taking place. The deputy superintendent of the jail has not been replaced in a decade, and another officer, Matakam Vibesh, has been assigned to the facility for more than 38 years.

Despite a medical budget demand of Rs. 7.5 million, the jail is only allocated Rs. 1.5 million.

According to the report, various incidents of torture were revealed in jail, with 26 out of 35 detainees admitting to being tortured. All of the prisoners stated that they are also bound to pay bribes for their litigation.

The report further reveals that five anti-torture bills have been introduced in the National Assembly (NA), but none were passed into a law.