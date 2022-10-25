France Vows to Continue Working With Punjab on Tourism

The French Ambassador, Nicholas Galey, stated that the French government intends to continue working with the Punjab government to safeguard tourism and historical sites, at a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister (CM), Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, on Monday.

He added that this collaboration will be strengthened further when a team of French educational institutions visits Punjab in the near future.

During the meeting, they also agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in education, tourism, historical preservation, and information technology.

The CM assured that the necessary resources will be provided to the French businesses planning to invest in the highly favorable market in Punjab.

The meeting was also attended by the Ambassador’s wife, Camelia Galey, The French Economic department head, Laurent Chopin, the French Political Consular, Sokrarith Henry, Member of the Pakistan National Assembly, Hussain Elahi, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, and several other relevant officials.

In related news, the Punjab CM announced a special polio drive during his message for Polio Day, on Monday. The drive will be conducted in all the major cities in the country, it will be a seven-day-long drive in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Faisalabad, while it will continue for five days in Mianwali, Sialkot, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Khushab, Multan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, and Rajanpur.