Iftikhar Ahmed Takes a Dig at His Critics After Sensational Knock Against India

Pakistan’s middle-order batter, Iftikhar Ahmed, took a sly dig at his critics after his magnificent performance in the blockbuster Pakistan-India clash at the MCG. Iftikhar said that his performances for the national team have not been as bad as the critics have made them out to be and he only takes their criticism in a positive way.

My performance is not as bad as people point fingers at me. Those who talk negatively, I take positive out of it.

The 32-year-old scored a magnificent half-century as he rescued Pakistan from a precarious position in the T20 World Cup clash. Iftikhar came out to bat with Pakistan struggling at 15 for 2 in four overs. He steadied the ship along with Shan Masood before taking the charge with four sixes as he smashed 51 off 34 balls to help Pakistan post a challenging total of 159/8.

Despite his best efforts, Pakistan was unable to defend the target as India emerged victorious due to extraordinary innings by star batter, Virat Kohli. Iftikhar Ahmed added that while Pakistan was sensational, it was Kohli’s innings that was ultimately the difference between the two sides.

ALSO READ Legendary Wasim and Waqar Pick Pandya as Future Indian Captain

“I don’t think there was any shortage on our part; India got good momentum. You have to give credit to Virat Kohli; he played brilliantly,” Iftikhar added.

The experienced all-rounder will be seen in action on Thursday as Pakistan takes on Zimbabwe in their second match of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Check out the full 2022 T20 WC schedule here!