Legendary Wasim and Waqar Pick Pandya as Future Indian Captain

Legendary Pakistani pace duo, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis believe that star all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, has what it takes to become the next Indian captain after his sensational outing against Pakistan in the blockbuster clash at the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Pandya was scintillating, both with the bat and the ball, as he helped his side register a magnificent victory against the arch-rivals. Pandya picked up three crucial wickets of Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, and Mohammad Nawaz, giving away only 30 runs, before playing his part with the bat. He scored 40 off 37 balls to help India chase down the target.

The way Pandya shouldered the responsibility impressed Wasim and Waqar and they dubbed him the future Indian captain. Pandya’s performance also impressed former Pakistan captain, Misbah-ul-Haq as he praised him for his match awareness and self-confidence.

Wasim stated that Pandya’s experience as captain of Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) helped him become a better player and the added responsibility has turned him into a match-winner.

“If we look at Hardik Pandya, he led his side as a captain for the first time in IPL, and the way he led his team, his side won the IPL. From that moment as a captain, he knew how to handle pressure,” Wasim stated.

Waqar agreed with Wasim’s remarks and added that he would not be surprised if Pandya is chosen as India’s next captain.

